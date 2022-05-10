Joe Biden's Sister Valerie Thinks Meghan Markle Could Run for President

✖

Could Meghan Markle have a political future ahead of her? That's what Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of President Joe Biden, believes, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. While appearing on Good Morning Britain to promote her memoir Growing Up Biden: A Memoir, Owens said that Markle would make a "good potential candidate" for president of the United States.

Owens, who also serves as a close advisor to President Biden, was asked whether Markle would make a good candidate for the presidency. In turn, she said, "Yes, perhaps. Of course she will." She went on to say that she could envision the Duchess of Sussex being a "good" candidate and added that having more women involved in the democratic process is a great thing in general.

"It's wonderful to have women in politics. The more women we have the better our democratic system will work," Owens said. "A better point of view, a different point of view. We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party." While Markle has never explicitly stated that she intends to run for office, she has gotten involved in political matters in the past. Marie Claire reported in November 2021 that the duchess has worked towards making paid leave for all Americans possible and even cold-called Senators to get their support on the issue. She and her husband Prince Harry have also made a stand for vaccine equality. One source has even claimed that Markle may be eyeing a run for the U.S. Senate in California, which is where the Sussexes now call home after departing the United Kingdom.

Although, if she were to take the leap into politics, she would likely lose her royal titles. Even though Markle and Harry took a step back from the royal family as senior members, they are still allowed to hold their titles. But, based on the Constitution of the United States, no individual who holds office should accept a title "of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State" without Congress' consent.

Harvard Professor Mark Tushnet told Express UK about the dilemma, "Politically it would be quite damaging, I think, for her to retain the titles. Opponents will seize on anything, and this will be a hook to say 'well she's not really a true American.'" Of course, the duchess' possible political future is all a matter of speculation. However, seeing as though Markle would have the support of the president's sister, maybe a run for office wouldn't be so far out of the question.