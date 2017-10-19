Jodie Sweetin Reportedly Making Major Money for ‘Fuller House’

Jodie Sweetin is currently seeing major success reprising her role as Stephanie Tanner on Netflix’s Fuller House, and it appears the actress has the salary to match.

The Blast reports that Sweetin makes $590 per hour while shooting “Fuller House,” for a total of $26,000 per week, according to documents. The actress’ contract for the Netflix show allegedly states that if Fuller House continues to perform well, Sweetin will be making $30,000 per episode by Season 6. The show recently premiered its third season.

Along with other ventures, including her show Hollywood Darlings, speaking engagements and commercials, Sweetin’s ex-husband, Morty Coyle, claims that the actress is making $700,000 per month.

Because of this, Coyle has been petitioning for more child support from Sweetin, as he currently receives $1,864 per month. The pair were married in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2016. The two share daughter Beatrix, 7.

Coyle says that Sweetin only claimed to make $20,000 per month when the judge was evaluating child support, and that he only makes $2,500 per month as a disc-jockey and is worried Beatrix will notice the difference in her parents’ incomes.

Sweetin and Coyle will reportedly address their issues in court Wednesday.

