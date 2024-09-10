'This incident is entirely her mother's independent actions and has nothing to do with the actress,' the 'Gyeongseong Creature' creature star's agency said.

Netflix star Han So-hee's mother has reportedly been arrested for her involvement in operating several illegal gambling dens. South Korean media outlet TV Chosun reported on Sept. 2 that Han's mother, identified as 50-year-old Ms. Shin, was arrested on charges of operating 12 illegal gambling establishments.

According to the report, per allkpop, Ms. Shin is accused of operating the establishments in the South Korean cities of Ulsan and Wonju, among others, since 2021. She allegedly used "proxy owners" to run the operations, in which patrons purchased game credits to access a gambling website run by her to play games like baccarat. Further information on the case, including Ms. Shin's specific charges, remain unclear, though Han's agency, 9ato Entertainment, confirmed the arrest reports.

"The report from yesterday (September 2) concerns Han So Hee's mother's personal and independent actions. Han So Hee was devastated upon learning about it through the news," the statement read, according to Soompi. "We want to reiterate that this incident is entirely her mother's independent actions and has nothing to do with the actress. We apologize for delivering such uncomfortable news related to personal matters rather than her work."

The arrest marks the latest trouble for the star's mom, who has a history of being sued for fraud. In March 2022, Han's agency was forced to issue a statement distancing the star from her mother after Ms. Shin was allegedly sued for fraud worth tens of millions of wons (tens of thousands of dollars). At the time, it was reported that Ms. Shin used an account under her daughter's name, resulting in the My Name star allegedly being sued for violating the Electronic Financial Transactions Act.

Addressing the incident, Hans' agency said her mother "arbitrarily opened the bank account when Han So Hee was a minor, and she used that account to borrow boney without Han So Hee's knowledge." They added that "similar cases happened a few more times... Due to these series of cases, a civil trial was carried out, and the court drew a clear line that Han So Hee had nothing to do with these cases." 9ato Entertainment said they were "giving an additional explanation again because we are hoping that there will be no other victims in the future" and "are additionally revealing that Han So Hee has no plans to take responsibility for this debt."

Han is South Korean actress who began her career on the series Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, and Abyss. She can now be seen on Netflix, where she has landed leading roles on popular K-dramas like My Name, Nevertheless, The Glory, and more. Her most recent credit was a starring role as Yoon Chae-ok in Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature, which is set in Gyeongseong in 1945 and follows a group of young people after they encounter a monster born of human greed.