Jodie Sweetin’s Ex Reveals Events That Led To His Arrest

Star of Full House Jodie requested 24-hour security surveillance following his early release from jail. While speaking with the Daily Mail,

Hodak, a fitness fanatic, claims that it was a bad case of “roid rage” that caused him to get so angry he threw a bookcase to the ground during a heated argument at the couple’s home.

Despite accepting responsibility for his actions, Hodak does say that his ex set him up to create a “perfect storm” in which she knew he’d react that way.

It wasn’t a single incident that got Hodak into trouble with the law, as he was arrested three times in nine days for violating his restraining order Sweetin had taken out against him, illegal possession of a gun, and falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force.

Hodak revealed in the interview, “Looking back I feel terrible for what happened, it went too far,” adding, “I’m super remorseful. I just don’t know where it all came from, but there was no domestic violence, I would never hurt Jodie. I just feel set up.”

He continued, “I feel like it was a situation that could have been avoided. It was four years and we’re never going to speak to each other over a dog that we didn’t even get yet and a broken bookcase. None of it makes sense.”

Back in May, Hodak was served with a suspended sentence of six years and eight months in prison. Additionally, he was ordered to serve 120 days in county jail, partake in a 52-week domestic violence course, and stay away from Sweetin for five years.

Hodak, however, was released early for time served later in the month.

In response to Sweetin feeling scared of Hodak, he addressed the issue, saying, “Am I a threat to Jodie? That’s just absolutely ridiculous, it says in the paperwork, ‘He never hurt me, he never threatened to hurt me he never did anything to the kids.’” He added, “I love them all, they know I’d never hurt them in any shape or form. Our mutual friends think it’s the most ridiculous thing ever. The threat was to myself, not to her.”

The pair initially met ten years ago, with their issues of substance abuse and efforts to help others in need bringing them together, but it wasn’t until years later that a relationship developed.

The inciting incident came at a time Hodak was trying to change his lifestyle, explaining, “I’d been coming off the steroids for like a week, I didn’t want to do it anymore, I didn’t like who I was. Jodie never told me the steroids affected the relationship but I did feel myself more agitated and aggressive.”