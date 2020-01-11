Joaquin Phoenix Fans Erupt After Seeing Him Hold Susan Sarandon at the Fire Drill Friday Protest

Joaquin Phoenix has turned a few heads at the Fire Drill protest in Washington, D.C. earlier today. The Joker star was arrested along with fellow actor Martin Sheen, but it was another moment that stuck out with fans. During the protest march, Phoenix can be seen alongside Susan Sarandon and the simple act of solidarity has earned him accolades online.

#VIDEO | Joaquin Phoenix with Jane Fonda and Susan Sarandon at The Fire Drill Friday Protest pic.twitter.com/x8q364EeOe — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@DailyJoaquin) January 10, 2020

“Great actor and great person,” wrote one fan, along with a string of handclap emojis, while another remarked, “this is so badass he’s so cute holding onto Susan.” Still, a third affectionately referred to Phoenix as “My BABY.”

In a video prior to the protest, Fonda stressed that Phoenix, who’s earning significant Oscar buzz for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, came of his own volition. She also said the same of the other big-name attendees including Sarandon, Sheen and The Deuce star Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Phoenix, who made headlines last weekend for his impassioned embrace of the Golden Globes’ plant-based menu this year, also spoke with conviction about his involvement with the Fire Drill.

“Something that oftentimes isn’t talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third-leading cause of climate change,” Phoenix explained. “I think sometimes we wonder, ‘What can we do in this fight against climate change?’ And there is something you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume.”

Phoenix, who is vegan, is no stranger to protests, either. Earlier this summer, he and fiance Rooney Mara were spotted carrying dead animals while marching in West Hollywood on National Animal Rights Day this past June.

The series of protests, which concluded earlier today, were spearheaded by Jane Fonda, which called for immediate action for a Green New Deal, cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030, as well as urging major banks to break their ties to fossil fuel financing.

Over the past several months, the D.C.-based protests have earned a number of notable celebrity arrests, including Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Sally Field and Robert Kennedy Jr. — along with a few for Fonda herself.