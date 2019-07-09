Joanna Gaines Reveals Huge New Business Venture, Magnolia Press Coffee

Joanna Gaines has announced a new addition to her Magnolia empire, with the Fixer Upper star revealing that she’ll be opening a new coffee shop in Waco, Texas, this fall.

Gaines shared the news on Instagram with her followers this week, posting a rendering of the upcoming shop, Magnolia Press, as well as a real-life shot of the space and a pair of logos for the shop.

“For the past couple of months, we’ve been working on a new addition to the Silos grounds,” the mom of five wrote. “This fall, our coffee shop Magnolia Press, will officially open!”

She also discussed the shop on her Magnolia blog, explaining that she and husband Chip Gaines had purchased the building for what would become Magnolia Press before they even conceived of the coffee shop.

“When we evaluated what we felt was missing from the overall experience and how we could use the old building next door, everyone on our team agreed a good corner coffee shop would make the perfect fit,” she wrote. “In a world where everything feels rushed and fast-moving, there’s a familiar and worthwhile pause waiting for us in a good cup of coffee.”

Joanna and Chip helped put Waco on the map with Fixer Upper, and the two have turned the small Texas town into a bustling tourist destination thanks to their Magnolia Market at the Silos. The space features Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co., a garden, food trucks and more.

“Our dream for the Silos grounds has always been for it to be a place where people can relax and take a break from the demands of life,” Joanna wrote. “Whether it’s on the lawn watching kids play, in the garden with its seasonal blooms, or in the market with all the beautiful displays — our hope is that this place creates moments and memories with your loved ones.”

Joanna and Chip are also working on launching a new television network while overseeing their many other projects, which include a home decor line with Target, a magazine, restaurant and more. Joanna is also working on her second cookbook.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rob Kim