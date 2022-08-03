Jo Koy Opens up About 'Next Chapter' With Chelsea Handler Following Breakup

It's the "next chapter" for Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler after the former couple split last month. The comic revealed that he and the Chelsea Lately alum had no bad blood between them as they transition back into a platonic friendship Tuesday in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, calling their relationship now "great."

"It's great. It's always been that way, so it's the next chapter," he told the outlet. Continuing of Handler's support of his new film Easter Sunday, Koy continued, "We're great friends and that's how it will always be. I'll always champion for her and she'll always champion for me – and we're gonna win, everyone wins."

Last month, Handler and Koy announced they had decided to split just before their one-year anniversary, news that Handler shared on Instagram alongside a video she admitted was meant to be posted on that milestone date. "In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," she wrote.

"I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us," she continued. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by [Jo Koy] has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

In a message to Koy, Handler wrote that he "blew [her] creativity open," her "lust for working hard again, being on the road again" and reminded her who she is and always has been. Writing that her "feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground," Handler assured him that "this is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING."