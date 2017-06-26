Rumors Circulate That Jill and Jinger Duggar Are at War and Their Husbands Are Reportedly to Blame

Is there trouble in the Duggar clan? Eagle-eyed fans of the Counting On reality stars have noticed that Jill (Duggar) and Derick Dillard aren’t following Jill’s sister, Jinger, or Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on Instagram. Additionally, while Jinger still follows the Dillards, Vuolo noticeably does not.

According to reports by Celeb Dirty Laundry and InTouch Weekly, the trouble brewing between the families reportedly comes from the fact that Vuolo is an ordained minister and has been openly critical of the fact that Derick doesn’t have a job.

As fans know, the Dillards have asked viewers and other churches to support their missionary work — a fact which reportedly doesn’t sit well with Vuolo, who believes that missionaries should be formally trained to preach and that a man should work to provide for his family.

In a recent sermon, Vuolo was critical of those who don’t want to support themselves and added that missionaries are “unqualified, uncalled, unconfirmed, unsent zealots” that “cause more damage than good.”

Many reportedly felt this particular sermon was targeting the Dillards — and the lack of social media follows seem to suggest that the Dillards seem to feel the same way.

