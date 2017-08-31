Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Gushes Over ‘Thoughtful’ Husband’s Romantic Date Night Plans

After a beautiful winter wedding last November, TLC stars, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy are treading some serious newlywed goals.

Vuolo took to Instagram to share how smitten she was with her husband's sweet romantic date night plans, captioning the series of photographs with a heartfelt message.

"[Jeremy Vuolo] took me out on a special date last night," she wrote of their sweet date night Friday evening. "He is most thoughtful."

Vuolo goes on to share how Jeremy went by the restaurant early in the day and left a bouquet of flowers to surprise her with later that evening.

"After a lovely dinner together, he then asked the waiter for dessert," she wrote. "Out came a slice of cheesecake, followed by a beautiful bouquet of yellow roses (my favorite color), and a sweet note from my hubby!"

The 23-year-old wife concluded her post by expressing her gratitude, writing, "I am the most blessed girl in the world! I love you, Jeremy Joseph."

The couple, who met in May, 2015 and through her brother-in-law, Ben Seewald, got engaged just one month after they announced they were courting in June.

Since tying the knot last winter at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, the Vuolos have been adjusting to their new life in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy, a former pro soccer player, now works in ministry.

