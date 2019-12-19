Jim Carrey’s Painting of Donald Trump Amid Impeachment Brings out Colorful Responses

In recent years, Jim Carrey has become well-known for painting unusual portraits of various political figures as a way of making a statement, and a new one he shared of Donald Trump has brought out some colorful responses, amid the president’s recent impeachment. In the painting that Carey shared to Twitter, a Frankenstein version of Trump is shown choking Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Many other Twitter users have since commented on the post, with one person tweeting to Carey, “Brilliant! It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…..And Jim Carrey just gave me my gift…but the best sight will be, Trump closing the White House Door….on his way out! Let’s [sing] it altogether now….cause it’s Christmas once more.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Awesome as usual Jim, you just keep hitting it out of the park. It’s ok, God probably told him to do it,” wrote one user.

He very well did Jim, his dream was to be impeached…Hope things are goin well with you man and have a very Merry Christmas… — Jordan Kuhnle (@talltalltrees29) December 19, 2019

“Like Washington crossing the Delaware to get to Yorktown (200 miles south on same side as PA),” someone else tweeted, “and ceasing the revolutionary airports, the law and common sense have crossed lines to cease Capt bone spurs and his demented lawyer from the grasp of puppet master Putin.”

Jim,

How long have you had this painting ready for this moment?

I know you didn’t just do that tonight, did you?

Caption:

Goddam you, Putin, I should of never listen to you! It’s all your fault! — gene bradshaw (@genebradshaw) December 19, 2019

“So good! I love all your work and we all need the levity right now. Thank you for your courage in creating and sharing your work!” one more fan exclaimed.

“I would like to congratulate Donald Trump for doing something Obama could NEVER DO… get impeached,” a fifth user added.

The news of Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives came this week, and has instigated quite a lot of chatter on the Internet.

Trump has taken to Twitter himself to comment on the situation, tweeting, “Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”

Next, the impeachment articles will be sent to the Senate, where they will be voted on or shut down.