Jim Carrey’s Latest Donald Trump Illustration Draws Praise From Social Media

Comedian Jim Carrey illustrated President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving messages with a new painting, which drew plenty of praise from his fans on Twitter.

The painting shows Trump on the phone, with the words “The Wurld Iz a Vishus Place. Happy Thankx-giving!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And now a Holiday Greeting from The White House,” read Carrey’s caption.

And now a Holiday Greeting from The White House. pic.twitter.com/T3tRYpq9W6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 22, 2018

Carrey’s painting earned over 10,000 likes and more than 2,100 retweets in less than two hours.

“Happy Thanksgiving! We love your art,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for sharing,” added another. “Your posts continue to make me titter, think and applaud. Wishing you & yours much happiness and all good things.”

“Waited all day for this. It did not disappoint. Happy Thanksgiving to you,” another fan wrote.

The quote in the painting refers to Trump’s first tweet on Thanksgiving, in which the president shared a quote from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he agreed with, and Trump’s comments to reporters at Mar-A-Lago.

“It’s a mean and nasty world out there, the Middle East in particular. This is a long and historic commitment, and one that is absolutely vital to America’s national security,” Pompeo said.

Trump added, “I agree 100 percent. In addition, many Billions of Dollars of purchases made in U.S., big Jobs & Oil!”

The tweet came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Trump’s response to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the CIA has reportedly determined with “high confidence” that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi consulate in Turkey last month, the president has disputed that. Trump has also balked at punishing Saudi Arabia.

“Maybe the world should be held accountable because the world is a vicious place,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, reports CBS News. “So I hate the crime and I hate what is done and I hate the cover-up… And I will tell you this, the crown prince hates it more than I do.”

Trump also suggested punishing the Saudis could have economic repercussions.

“Do people really want me to give up hundreds of thousands of jobs – and frankly, if we went by this standard, we wouldn’t have anybody as an ally,” Trump said.

The president previously announced the Saudis would not face further punishment over Khashoggi’s death.

“King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi,” Trump wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images