Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle’s Latest Instagram Post Met With Controversy by Fans

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar sparked a heated controversy with their latest Instagram post last week.

The Duggar parents stepped out for a movie night last Saturday, but their choice of movie seriously divided fans. The Counting On stars saw Unplanned, a film that deals with abortion and the services offered by Planned Parenthood.

“We went and saw the new movie Unplanned. It is the incredible life story of Abby Johnson. We highly recommend it for anyone that is 14 or older. It is amazing!” wrote the Duggars in their caption.

Of course, many fans of the Duggars shared their views on abortion and left comments praising the movie as well. Unplanned was released last Friday, and judging by the response to the Duggars’ post, it has already made quite an impression.

“I’m taking my 13 [year] old!!!” one fan wrote. “With sex being so rampant in our society I want her to know all the lies society tries to make up and prepare her for what they try to make appealing.”

“I just heard Twitter suspended the movie’s official account!” added another. “Shameful act of censorship. We need to continue to speak out against the horrible bias against conservative causes.”

There was plenty of outrage over the post as well, as many viewers condemned the movie and the Duggars for supporting it. Some left angry comments about women’s health issues and reproductive rights, while others pointed out that abortions are only a small part of the services Planned Parenthood offers.

“This movie sends a horrible message,” one person proclaimed. “Just because you wouldn’t get an abortion personally doesn’t mean everyone can’t have one.”

“You guys are unbelievable for supporting incorrect information about something that is none of your business,” added another.

“Honestly. Planned Parenthood does a lot more than just abortions,” wrote another fan. “Educate yourself. If a woman wants or needs to get an abortion that is HER choice. Since it is HER body. Let me ask this, would you prefer they get safe abortions or shove a clothes hanger up there and do the deed that way?”

Unplanned tells the story of Abby Johnson, a woman who becomes the youngest clinic director in Planned Parenthood history, only to be horrified by the reality of abortion once she is on the job. Johnson then goes on to become a passion anti-abortion activist. The movie is based on Johnson’s real-life memoir by the same title.



Unplanned is in theaters now.