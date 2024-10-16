’90s Rock Legend and Wife Divorcing: Blur’s Graham Coxon Heads to Court

Graham Coxon, guitarist for ’90s rock outfit Blur, is heading to court. According to the Independent, Coxon and his estranged wife Soraya are locked in a heated divorce battle.

On Sept. 19, Coxon was spotted outside the High Court in London for an interim hearing before Mr Justice Peel related to the now-former couple’s separation. The judge ruled that the pair could be identified in court documents, but no details of the case could be published.

The Independent reports that another hearing is expected to be held in the future. Coxon is represented by Rosanne Godfrey-Lockwood, while Soraya is represented by Michael Glaser KC.

The circumstances surrounding Coxon and Soraya’s marriage are unclear, though he has reportedly been in a relationship with Rose Elinor Dougall — his collaborator in the band Waeve — for some time. Coxon and Dougall share a daughter.

Blur was formed in 1988 when bassist Alex James joined Damon Albarn’s band, Circus, Cozon and drummer Dave Rowntree were already in the band, and they later changed their name to Blur. The band has 13 U.K. top-10 singles — including “Song 2” — and seven number-one albums.