Jillian Michaels Slams Andy Cohen With NSFW Insult Following Diet Remarks

Jillian Michaels hit back at Andy Cohen after he criticized her for denouncing the popular keto diet, calling the Watch What Happens Live host an “a–hole.”

“Andy Cohen, I mean, is just not a nice guy. And I’ve said that for many years,” Michaels said on theSkimm’s Jan. 23 episode of Skimm’d from the Couch podcast, reports Us Weekly. “I had a really crappy experience with him on his show. … He’s, like, constantly looking for, like, a way to pick at me. … He doesn’t do keto. He doesn’t believe in keto. He’s just an a–hole.”

Michaels then accused Cohen of hypocrisy. Cohen called Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie “dumb” for trying the keto diet in the past, Michaels said.

“And then [he] subsequently turned around and called me a ‘jack hole’ for… saying, ‘Don’t do the keto diet,’” she added. “Really, you’ve got a guy that just likes to attack women.”

Michaels has spoken out against the keto diet several times and slammed it again in a Women’s Health video earlier this month.

“I don’t understand,” the former Biggest Loser host said of the diet. “Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea? You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein!’ No! Bad plan — for a million reasons,” she said in the video, adding, “Macronutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and well-being.”

In response, Cohen called Michaels the “Jackhole of the Day” on Watch What Happens Live, adding, “Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea.”

Today Show anchor Al Roker also chimed in, tweeting on Jan. 10, “So [Jillian Michaels] says keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas.”

Michaels called Roker’s comments “disappointing,” since she did several Today Show segments with Roker in the past.

“I was always greeted with the ‘Kiddo,’ right? And the big hug and the ‘How’s the family?’ and, like, I always thought we were homies,” Michaels told theSkimm.

Michaels said she is speaking out against the keto diet after doing her research.

“I’m not just a fitness trainer,” she explained. “I have three certifications. I do continuing education. I’m a certified nutritionist… And I’m not making up these studies.”

Followers of the ketogenic diet eat food low in carbohydrates and high in fat in the hopes of making their bodies more efficient in burning fat. Michaels has pointed out that the diet can deprive people of essential nutrients.