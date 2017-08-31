‘RHONY’s Jill Zarin Shares Update on Husband Bobby’s Health

Jill Zarin‘s husband, Bobby Zarin, is currently battling thyroid cancer, and the former Real Housewives of New York cast member took to Instagram Monday night to share an update on her husband’s health after the pair took a trip to the Hamptons.

“What a turnaround,” Zarin captioned one snap from an event. “Bobby and I came out to the Hamptons and took him to 4 parties in 2 days! He is tired but that’s it so far for side effects. Not as hungry but more for me! Lol. Attended Chris Burch’s summer white party with houseguest. Hope he had fun!”

Along with the party, the couple also attended singer Michael Bolton’s charity event in Sag Harbor, with the 53-year-old posting a slideshow of selfies from the night.

“At micheal Bolton charity in #sagharbor listening to Stand By me!” Zarin wrote, adding the hashtags “#love #lovelastsforever #romantic #lovesongs #soulmates #wearebeatingcancerback #iloveyoubobby #mybobby.”

Us Weekly shares that Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, and spent time in the hospital last month. Zarin recently gave another update on her husband’s health alongside a photo of the pair at a restaurant.

“His recovery is nothing short of miraculous,” she wrote. “My heart is filled with such emotion everyday it’s hard to express. From the initial shock to the new “normal” it’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many. I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrsjillzarin