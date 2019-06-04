Jill Duggar Gives Some Controversial Marital Advice and Fans Have Words

Jill Duggar is in hot water with fans once again after sharing some controversial marriage advice online. The Duggars are known for having strange rules when it comes to modesty, dating, having and raising kids, and other aspects of their daily life, but Jill’s personal rules for marriage were next level for some fans.

The 28-year-old Duggar daughter no longer appears on Counting On thanks to her husband Derick Dillard’s controversial Twitter activity, but she still has a serious platform online. She recently took to her blog to give tips on lasting love, starting with, “Have sex often!” Jill went on to say that women should let their husbands know “you’re always available,” and avoid “fulfilling sexual desires alone.”

“Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!,” she wrote on her blog.

Other recommendations from Jill‘s post include spending 15 to 20 interrupted minutes talking each day, smelling good for your husband, and serving him. Jill wrote that women should focus on meeting “his needs” and being memorable to their husbands. When men return home, Jill said women should “run to him (like you may have done when you were first dating). And if the kids are gone, have fun with it! Be crazy with your hubby!”

While fans have come to enjoy Jill’s advice, many found her latest batch of recommendations to be antiquated, and sexist. Some pointed out that while she may have had good intentions, she appeared to miss the mark with her suggestions.

“I believe your advice is well intended but it does not work in most marriages. It takes TWO to make a thing go right,” one follower commented.

“It seems very unhealthy to me that some women are taught that sex is about a mans needs. Women love sex too, women have fantasies and desires just as much as men. Are they taught about how to please their wife sexually? I’m guessing no,” another wrote.

“I like that I am woman enough to say no when I don’t want to have sex. I’m also woman enough to know that self pleasure is 100% natural and okay. I love love love sex but if I don’t want to do it for whatever reason then my partner will just have to deal with it,” a third commented.

“It sounds cute some at least but waiting by the door and dropping everything sounds like some pet instead of wife, [an] equal partner,” another wrote.

“That’s a no from me, queen,” a fifth commenter added.

Jill hasn’t responded to the backlash over her post. She’s not the only member of the Duggar family to hold such views. During an interview with TODAY, Michelle Duggar shared her views on sex and marriage. She advised wives to “Be available” to their husbands.

“Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has, and you always need to be available when he calls,” she said at the time.