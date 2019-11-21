Jill Duggar Admits to Being ‘Brave’ Amid Homeland Security Raid Report

In the midst of all the drama with her family members, Jill Duggar is speaking out on her Instagram Story by sharing a rather “brave” message to her fans. And while it’s unclear whether her message ties back to that family drama, it is an interesting post to note as the whole situation unfolds.

According to InTouch Weekly, Jill posted a couple of videos on her Instagram Story on Nov. 20, a day after it was reported that Homeland Security had allegedly raided the Arkansas home of her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In the clips, Jill showcased a bible that had a cover that read, “She believed she was loved and it made her brave.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While she didn’t acknowledge any recent reports about her family, the timing of her “brave” post is definitely very interesting. As previously mentioned, her message came a day after NBC affiliate KNWA reported that Homeland Security supposedly raided at Jim Bob and Michelle’s house. A spokesperson from Homeland Security told the news outlet at the time, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

KNWA later updated their report and detailed that Homeland Security was not at a residence, as previously reported, but was at an agency in Arkansas associated with Joshua Duggar. Homeland Security spokesperson Bryan Cox clarified to the publication that agents were at the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas. He said, “I do not dispute the information you’ve obtained. That is the location that we were. I can’t speak to the status of any ongoing investigation. But, I do not dispute that we were present at that specific address.”

They added, “…ongoing federal criminal investigation, however, given that there are no charges filed, HSI doesn’t discuss the nature of any type of investigation until, if or when, charges are filed. I can’t discuss the reason for our being there.” The spokesperson could not confirm whether Joshua is part of the investigation.

According to InTouch Weekly, the Duggar family released a statement about the news on their Facebook page, which began, “We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies.” They added, “This is not true.”

“To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind. Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” their statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage, we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”