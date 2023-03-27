Jhené Aiko's Car Was Just Stolen

Jhené Aiko reportedly had her car stolen while dining with her family at Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles on March 25. According to TMZ, the R&B singer left her luxury vehicle with the restaurant's valet last Saturday evening. After Aiko, 35, handed her keys over to the employee, she headed inside to grab something to eat with her family. A little more than 30 minutes later, however, she spotted someone driving away in her white 2020 Range Rover. While it was sudden, the California native thought a staff member was merely relocating her vehicle.The SUV was never returned to Tasty Noodle House. The identity of the thief remains unclear, but the valet drivers of the establishment have all been cleared of suspicion.

According to authorities investigating the case, the criminals' work was made much easier by an extra key hidden inside Aiko's Range Rover. There have been no arrests or sightings of the missing vehicle as of right now. Police are continuing to search for the car, but no arrests have been made. Despite the unfortunate ordeal, the "Sativa" singer's not letting that stop her. The heartwarming post she shared on her Instagram feed on March 25 was a birthday wish for her beau Big Sean. "We love you!! We appreciate you!! Thank you for my twin," the caption said, referring to Noah, their recently born son. "You're doing a great job! Happy New Year and cheers to 35."

Aiko welcomed Noah, her second child, in November. In a post on social media, she confirmed the happy news, writing: '"After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came. My baby Yoda, my Sani." In addition to confirming Noah's name, Aiko also posted photos from the delivery room. Big Sean also praised Noah's birth, writing on Instagram: "After 24 hours of labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son." Aiko also has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko, who she welcomed in 2008. She shares parenting duties with her ex, singer O'Ryan. When Aiko uploaded an image of her budding bump in August, she confirmed she was expecting her first child with Sean. Sean wrote, "Can't wait" in the comment section below her post.