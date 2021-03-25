'Arrested Development' Fans Heartbroken After Jessica Walter's Death
Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter died on Wednesday, and fans of the show are heartbroken over the news. According to CNN, Walter reportedly died in her sleep, with her daughter later confirming the sad news. The outlet did not state whether or not a cause of death had been determined or shared. Walter was 80 years old at the time of her death.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Brooke Bowman, Walter's daughter, said in a statement. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre." Fans of the late actress have been taking to Twitter to mourn her loss. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
RIP and thank you for the laughs. 🙏 👑 pic.twitter.com/5yr4MSxLh4— Daisy (@DaisySoul7) March 25, 2021
"Jessica Walter as Lucille in Arrested Development was one of the single most influential performances on my sense of humor," comedy writer and A Little Late With Lilly Singh producer Emily Murnane wrote. "I cannot imagine a more perfect actor, she was such a gift.
"Oh no. This is so sad. She was such an amazing actress. RIP," another sad fan tweeted.
Rest in peace, Jessica Walter, the multifaceted star of PLAY MISTY FOR ME, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, ARCHER, DINOSAURS, the original DOCTOR STRANGE movie, and the sadly forgotten but classic slasher HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS.
You had an incredible career and you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/8g1Qwgp6h9— William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) March 25, 2021
"Aww no I loved her soo much on [Arrested Development] and Archer," a fan wrote, adding that they thought she was "such a great person."
rest in peace, Jessica Walter, her work in Arrested Development is some of the funniest acting ever done period— SungWon Cho (@ProZD) March 25, 2021
"Her performance is as legendary as the money in the banana stand," one person offered. "RIP you'll be hella missed."
Also I cannot BELIEVE she was 80. I know aging well is an expensive full-time hobby and not really a reflection on you but wow she was doing it.— Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) March 25, 2021
"Nah, this f—ing hurts, I didn't catch Arrested Development while it's was on," someone tweeted, then mentioning one of Walter's other big roles. "I always wanted to watch it but Archer [is] literally my favorite animated show ever, Archer wouldn't be what it is without Malory. This hurts a lot."
RIP, Lucille You brought so much life to that character and it will never be matched on a sitcom again! pic.twitter.com/PZOUEoMJZZ— Sparta (@evans5150) March 25, 2021
"Lucille is perhaps the funniest character on Arrested Development," a fan tweeted, "and was brought to life through Jessica Walter's brilliant acting. RIP."
Lucille: Get me a vodka rocks
Michael: Mom, it’s breakfast
Lucille: And a piece of toast
RIP Jessica Walter an actress’s actress. A legend. An icon. pic.twitter.com/LS9E5HVbNM— Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 25, 2021
"RIP to a legend," one final fan wrote, then sharing one of Walter's most well-known lines as Lucille, "And people in hell want ice water."