'Arrested Development' Fans Heartbroken After Jessica Walter's Death

By Stephen Andrew

Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter died on Wednesday, and fans of the show are heartbroken over the news. According to CNN, Walter reportedly died in her sleep, with her daughter later confirming the sad news. The outlet did not state whether or not a cause of death had been determined or shared. Walter was 80 years old at the time of her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Brooke Bowman, Walter's daughter, said in a statement. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre." Fans of the late actress have been taking to Twitter to mourn her loss. Scroll down to see what they are saying.

"Jessica Walter as Lucille in Arrested Development was one of the single most influential performances on my sense of humor," comedy writer and A Little Late With Lilly Singh producer Emily Murnane wrote. "I cannot imagine a more perfect actor, she was such a gift.

"Oh no. This is so sad. She was such an amazing actress. RIP," another sad fan tweeted.

"Aww no I loved her soo much on [Arrested Development] and Archer," a fan wrote, adding that they thought she was "such a great person."

"Her performance is as legendary as the money in the banana stand," one person offered. "RIP you'll be hella missed."

"Nah, this f—ing hurts, I didn’t catch Arrested Development while it’s was on," someone tweeted, then mentioning one of Walter's other big roles. "I always wanted to watch it but Archer [is] literally my favorite animated show ever, Archer wouldn’t be what it is without Malory. This hurts a lot."

"Lucille is perhaps the funniest character on Arrested Development," a fan tweeted, "and was brought to life through Jessica Walter's brilliant acting. RIP."

"RIP to a legend," one final fan wrote, then sharing one of Walter's most well-known lines as Lucille, "And people in hell want ice water."

