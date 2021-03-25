'Arrested Development' Fans Heartbroken After Jessica Walter's Death

Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter died on Wednesday, and fans of the show are heartbroken over the news. According to CNN, Walter reportedly died in her sleep, with her daughter later confirming the sad news. The outlet did not state whether or not a cause of death had been determined or shared. Walter was 80 years old at the time of her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Brooke Bowman, Walter's daughter, said in a statement. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre." Fans of the late actress have been taking to Twitter to mourn her loss. Scroll down to see what they are saying.