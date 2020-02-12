Jessica Simpson Security Ramped up for Book Tour Amid Protests

Jessica Simpson is currently hitting the publicity circuit to promote her newly-released memoir, Open Book, and the singer’s security is reportedly being increased after multiple events were disrupted by animal rights protesters. According to TMZ, Simpson will now have extra venue security on at least two of the remaining stops of her tour due to the protests.

A source at one location said that the venue will search guests for both weapons and protest materials and that all attendees must have purchased both a ticket and a copy of Simpson’s book to be allowed into the venue.

On Monday, Feb. 10 Simpson was participating in a discussion about her book with Katherine Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles when they were interrupted two separate times by protesters, Just Jared reports.

“God bless you guys! It’s beautiful that you stand up for what you believe, but not through hatred,” Simpson reportedly said during the first interruption as a group of activists were escorted off stage and out of the venue. Later during the event, a woman stood up in the audience and shouted, “Please stop wearing animals, please stop wearing fur. There are so many other choices. Please stop wearing fur, Jessica. Animals are electrocuted!”

Simpson and Schwarzenegger paused their conversation as the woman was escorted out before Simpson said, “Well, these are the types of moments where you know, when you’re trying to speak about helping other people get through their own problems and their life, and when you talk about God, that is when darkness tries to seep in.”

“And I know that God is stronger than that and nothing will hold me back from my calling,” she added.

Last week, the mom of four was confronted by animal rights activists in New York City. On Feb. 4, a book signing at Barnes & Noble was interrupted by a group of protesters as she was giving a speech. She went backstage while the group was removed but returned to discuss her book with fans. Simpson was also targeted by activists later that night as she was leaving Il Mulino restaurant. A group of people yelled at the singer over he clothing choices, including one man who shouted, “What type of person would wear fur in 2020?!” according to TMZ.

During one stop on her tour, the designer wore a pink patent leather shearling coat, which Simpson’s stylist Nicole Chavez told Who What Wear is from Simpson’s personal collection. Simpson continues to wear real fur despite the fact that her clothing line uses faux fur for its trim.

Photo Credit: Getty / Raymond Hall