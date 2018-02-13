Jessica Simpson’s Latest Selfie Sparks Concern About Her Lips

Jessica Simpson’s latest Instagram post has sparked some concerns from her followers, who seem to think the singer and designer has had work done on her lips.

Walkin’ #12000Steps #SandpaperSmooch #ShowMeYourSteps A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 5, 2018 at 1:12pm PST

The 37-year-old mom of two has been sharing fitness posts on social media as of late when she gets her goal of 12,000 steps per day. On Monday, she shared a puckered-up pic while walking with her shades on.

“Walkin’ #120000Steps #SandpaperSmooch #ShowMeYourSteps,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly joking about the texture of her lips.

While some fans responded with the usual heart eyes emoji or compliments on Simpson’s sunglasses, others chimed in on what they think look like lip injections gone wrong, with one person even calling it a “serious issue.”

“Her fake lips are hilarious,” one person wrote.

“I think she’s got some dry crusty lips,” another said.

“Ewwwwwwww,” one person elegantly wrote.

Another went into detail, writing that Simpson’s bottom lip is “damaged for life I’m sure.”

“well she sees it daily and she might not see it as it’s right in front of her face, and it actually looks like all the injections have damaged her lip it looks as the circulation is damaged and cut off she needs to talk to her dr about this it’s a serious issue. Someone needs to let her know before it’s too late. It looks bad I’ve never seen any other rich girl have this issue with her lips,” the person wrote.

“Serious issue” or not, the funky appearance of Simpson’s pursed lips clearly could be from the pucker-up pose, considering the singer herself cracked a joke about it in the caption.

Simpson hasn’t responded to criticism about her lips, but then again, she hardly ever responds to online backlash to her social media photos. Back in November, she shared a seemingly innocent photo of her and her 5-year-old daughter, Maxi Drew, trying on makeup during a “mommy-daughter day,” much to her followers’ disdain.

The mom of two shared a mirror selfie with her daughter at a MAC Cosmetics store. The two pursed their lips for a playful photo, showing off their fun lip colors.

“This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW,” Simpson wrote in the caption of the photo, adding the hashtag #girlygoth.

But some of the 37-year-old singer and fashion designer’s followers had a bone to pick, saying she shouldn’t let her young daughter wear makeup.

“She’s to [sic] young for make-up. Your [sic] going to regret it. Trust me,” one person wrote.

“Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What’s wrong with you,” another person asked.

Others came to Simpson’s defense, calling out the negative commenters.

“She is having fun, did you not read the caption?! She is in her favourite shop. What’s more fun than that? How about you parent your own and not make comments on how others parent theirs. Smh,” one person commented.

“People need to chill the eff out!! It’s a mummy daughter day, most girls would have thought this was so fun. She’s not doing anything wrong or illegal,” one fan wrote.

The comment sections in her Instagram posts are frequently littered with criticism, like the time Simpson used a temporary hair dye for Maxwell’s Halloween costume, the time fans doubted her honesty in a Veteran’s Day post, and the time she came under fire for sharing her son’s first haircut.