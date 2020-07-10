Jessica Simpson Posts Stunning ‘Ladies Night’ Photo After Revealing 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson headed to New York City this week for some business and, according to a recent Instagram post, plenty of fun as well. On Wednesday, the mom of three posted a photo of herself posing on a brick terrace in late afternoon wearing a body-hugging black dress along with black tights and black heels and holding a black bag.

“NYC Ladies’ Night,” she wrote along with a sparkling emoji.

Fans were quick to praise the star for her appearance, which Simpson shared she has worked hard for.

“WOW,” one person wrote. “You are and will always be my fav ever,” commented another fan, while a third declared, “You look stunning!”

“You look like such a boss,” someone else gushed, while another comment read, “Snap back!!!”

The post comes two days after Simpson revealed that she had lost 100 pounds after welcoming daughter Birdie Mae in March.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” she captioned two photos of herself in a black dress and sunglasses, holding her baby girl on her hip in the second shot. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

“She set a goal and she went for it,” a source told PEOPLE of Simpson’s weight loss. “She had a hard time not feeling like herself.”

Along with working with a trainer and doing plenty of walking, the insider said that Simpson “really cut out junk food.”

“She ate a lot of vegetables. She also discovered the vegetables she likes that can also be masked into different dishes. And she limited foods that were fried and high in calories. But she did not deny herself and gave herself nice heathy meals,” they said. “She believes in moderation and she was conscious of her goal. At certain times she allowed herself to indulge.”

While Simpson was working in New York City, her family stayed back at home to enjoy the last days of warm weather, with the designer sharing a video she received from husband Eric Johnson of the former NFL player and their kids, Birdie, daughter Maxwell and son Ace, splashing in a pool.

“Hey, let’s say hi to Mama,” Johnson tells his kids, who happily comply before Johnson says, “We love you!” “I love you more!” Maxwell and Ace loudly exclaim in response.

“Meanwhile, back at home,” Simpson captioned the video along with a crying emoji.

