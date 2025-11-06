Jessica Simpson Is Unrecognizable in Botched Plastic Surgery Prosthetics for TV Role

Jessica Simpson completely transformed for her All’s Fair role.

The singer and actress, 45, sat in the prosthetics chair for six hours to become Lee-Ann for the new Hulu show, transforming into a woman whose botched plastic surgeries led her to seek out legal help from Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian).

Simpson looks nearly unrecognizable as Lee-Ann in Episode 3, with large fake cheeks, a tiny nose prosthetic and large lips. The “Irresistible” singer took to Instagram to show off the transformation on Wednesday, saying that she “loved” the experience from start to finish.

“Introducing this ultimate badass with a heart of gold— Lee-Ann,” Simpson captioned a video of her dancing in costume. “It took an incredible village (and six hours in prosthetics!) to bring her to life for @hulu‘s #AllsFair and wow… what a ride.”

Simpson went on to thank All’s Fair creator Ryan Murphy and executive producers Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Anthony Hemingway “for trusting me with a role like this,” adding, “You allowed me to disappear into a character with real depth and emotion.”

Photo Credit: Hulu

“No one has ever given me the chance to do something like this before, and I loved it,” the Dukes of Hazzard star concluded. “I hope you all see Lee-Ann’s heart- and her strength- as much as I felt it.”

Simpson’s last acting role was in 2010, when she played herself on Entourage. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer told Entertainment Tonight of her return to acting, “I didn’t even know that I could do it. I haven’t acted in so long and normally I play the ditzy blonde, but this time I come in very vulnerable. It’s very emotional.”

Jessica Simpson at the “All’s Fair” Los Angeles series premiere held at DGA Theater on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“I didn’t know I could cry on cue, and somehow I did it. So, I impressed myself,” she continued. “And then I go, bat s—t crazy. You’re gonna see a brand new side of me.”

She also told the outlet that the prosthetics experience was “very intense,” giving props to the team that transformed her. “They said I had the most patience of anyone they ever worked with. That’s a good compliment,” Simpson noted. “I really embody someone who I’m not. So I was definitely acting!”

Working with friend and neighbor Kardashian “felt kind of natural,” Simpson added. “It was fun to work together. We never worked together. She did all the lawyer talk. I did all the whining.”

All’s Fair airs Tuesdays on Hulu.