Jessica Simpson Shares Her Best of 2017 on Instagram

Jessica Simpson has had quite the year when it comes to her social media presence, and she’s now shared a post featuring her best pictures of 2017.

In a caption on the post Simpson wrote, “Thank you 2017 for the beautiful family time, self discovery, and perseverance! 2018 means business my friends! Here we go…”

The post showcases nine of Simpson’s best photos of the year (likely collected by using th popular “Best Nine” app), which includes many family pictures, and one throwback to a hilarious screenshot she posted of a news story about Whole Foods accidentally selling tune when they thought they were selling chicken.

Simpson joked, “It happens to the best of us [Whole Foods],” about the chicken/tuna mishap.

It happens to the best of us @wholefoods A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Her friendly-jab is a reference to her own tuna confusion on her and then-husband Nick Lachey’s MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, back in 2003.

In a scene that famously went viral well over a decade ago ago, Simpson ate some tuna and asked Lachey “is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? I know it’s tuna but it says, ‘Chicken by the Sea.’ Is that stupid?”

Simpon’s self-awareness quip aside, most of her other popular photos of 2017 feature her family, much to the delight of her followers.

One fan said, “Much love to you and your family,” while another wrote, “Happy new year, Jessica! I hope you and your family have a great one!”