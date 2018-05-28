Jessica Simpson Goes to Disneyland With Sister, Rocks Tiny Denim and Mickey Mouse Shirt

Jessica Simpson kicked off Memorial Day weekend early with a trip to Disneyland with sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and their kids, having some good-old family fun at one of the happiest places on Earth.

Simpson was joined by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their kids, daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 4. Simpson Ross attended the outing with husband Evan Ross and their daughter Jagger, 2, and her son Bronx, 9.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photos shared by the Daily Mail see Simpson rocking a slew of Disney gear including a Mickey Mouse t-shirt and a Minnie Mouse-inspired sequined hair bow, with large sunglasses hiding most of her face.

See the photos here.

She teamed her mouse-inspired items with a pair of daisy dukes, tying a plaid shirt around her waist to complete the look. Simpson also seemed to change her shoes during the day, at one point being photographed in black ankle-strap heels and another in flip-flops.

Johnson and the couple’s children were also dressed casually for the Disneyland outing, with Johnson bringing along a camera to capture the family’s day out.

Simpson Ross opted for jeans and a t-shirt, with sneakers and a black baseball cap completing her look. Ross donned a t-shirt as he pushed his daughter in a stroller, with Simpson Ross seen walking next to her son in one shot and later holding Jagger in another.

Simpson Ross and her husband share daughter Jagger while Bronx’s dad is Simpson Ross’ ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

While the flip-flops may have been more comfortable for her sister, fans are well aware of Simpson’s fondness for high heels, as the designer often documents her footwear with an Instagram series she has dubbed #ShoeCrushSaturday.

Her most recent post focused less on one pair of shoes and more on the difficult decision it can sometimes be to choose the right pair, with the mom of two posting a shot of herself in the expansive shoe collection of her closet.

Alongside shelves filled to the brim with heels, Simpson sat on the floor as she put on a pair, writing, “Decisions, decisions.”

Judging by her trip to Disneyland, sometimes you don’t need to make a decision — just wear both!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessicasimpson