Jessica Jaymes Cause of Death Deferred Following Adult Film Star’s Autopsy

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes’ cause of death has been “deferred” pending the results of a toxicology report, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed, according to The Blast. An autopsy on Jaymes was reportedly completed and her body has since been released to her family. An official cause of death will be revealed once the results of the toxicology report come in from the lab at a later date.

As has been reported, Jaymes, 43, passed away suddenly at her San Fernando Valley home on Tuesday. Her ex-husband had called emergency services at 4:15 p.m. that day after he went to Jaymes’ home to check on her after not hearing from her for several days. She was found unconscious and unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 p.m.

According to TMZ, “authorities found various prescription drugs” in the home, though it is unclear if those prescription drugs played a role in her death and if they were to treat her medical issues, as Jaymes suffered from seizures.

According to one of Jaymes’ business partners in her studio Spizoo, those close to her had been concerned about her well-being in the months leading up to her sudden death.

“She had a lot of health issues, she kept having seizures in the past six months — she was around the medication for the seizures,” they said, according to the New York Post, adding that “it looks like she probably had a seizure yesterday or the day before. It’s horrible.”

“She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months,” they continued. “I was just waiting. It was a question of time. She was so young.”

Jaymes, who got her stage name by combining her first name with the first name of her then-lover, James, broke into the adult entertainment industry in 2002 and quickly gained notoriety. She got her big break just two years later when she became Hustler Video’s first contract model.

Throughout her career, Jaymes, an Adult Video News Hall of Fame inductee, appeared in more than 200 films and also appeared as herself in multiple episodes of the Showtime series Weeds and also VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House as well as The Howard Stern Show and HBO’s Vivid Valley.

Prior to entering the adult entertainment industry, Jaymes was a fourth through sixth grade teacher for 3 years.

In the wake of her passing, many of Jaymes’ peers have taken to social media to pay tribute to her, remembering her as “the most kind and generous person you could ever meet.”