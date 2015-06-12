Jessica Chastain Jokes She's 'F—ing Sick' of Being Compared to Lookalike Actress

✖

Jessica Chastain is sick of being confused for fellow actress Bryce Dallas Howard, despite the long-running joke that the two women are easy to mix up. The Oscar-winning actress jumped on a new TikTok trend Wednesday, lip-synching to the "Sick of It" sound, "I’m f—ing sick of it. I’m f—ing sick of it!"

Chastain wrote on the video, "When you spend 20yrs building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park," in reference to Howard's role in the popular franchise, adding in the caption, "This isn’t the parent trap y’all." The video has racked up more than 2 million views, with fans in the comments joking of Howard's other movies and the one they starred in together, "Interstellar was always one of my favorites," and "I loved you in The Help *points to wrong character*."

Chastain previously opened up about her Hollywood doppelgänger during an interview with the Associated Press in 2019, admitting she sometimes gets confused herself. "Before my career took off, I remember one time being on the subway and I was looking at a magazine and there was a picture of her, like a small picture, and I was like, ‘What am I doing in this magazine,’" she said in the interview. "I actually had that thought."

She continued that she even once confused Howard's own father, director Ron Howard, when she ran into him at an Apple store. "I was walking by and I was like, ‘That’s Ron Howard.' My friend was with me [and] he said [Ron] turned to someone and said, ‘I think I just saw Bryce,'" she said. "We look so much alike."

When Howard and Chastain finally met in 2011 on the set of The Help, it was a wild first introduction. "When we finally got to film The Help, the first time we met, we went to the table read and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time," she told the outlet. "We grabbed each other’s hands and we said, ‘Let’s go to the mirror.’ And we went to the mirror and we looked at each other… and we were like, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.’"

There are a few subtle differences Chastain pointed to when it comes to identifying the two women. "Listen, she’s like tall and her nose is more defined," she explained. "There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin. I see it as a compliment. I think she’s fabulous."