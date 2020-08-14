'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reveals First Look at Anticipated Sequel

Jurrasic World fans will rest easy knowing that production is back in play — safely of course — as the cast and crew proceed with filming after being shut down due to COVID-19. While it's probably safe to assume that everyone is happy to be at work again, their approach on set has drastically changed since they last left. As crews are divided into groups, and craft service is now in vacuum-sealed containers, things are looking a lot different behind-the-scenes; however, fans were given a quick glimpse at part of the set, gearing them up for the new film, Jurassic World: Dominion.

In the few photos via Jurassic World's Instagram page, fans got a look at the London set. In one photo, it shows what looks like Chris Pratt accompanied by an actress in the middle of a forest. Another look is of the smaller dinosaurs with someone dressed in a medical mask reaching out to the amazing looking props. The third photo shared shows the entry way that every person has to go through as they are inspected and tested before going on set.

According to a New York Times article, their safety protocols detail "everything from the infrared temperature scanners the cast and crew encounter upon arrival to the vacuum-sealed meals provided by masked workers standing behind plastic partitions in the takeout-only cafeteria." The cast and crew have split into two groups, with the larger one made up of construction and props — that don't need to be on set when filming — and a smaller group called the Green Zone. The Green Zone consists of director Colin Trevorrow, and cast members like Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and essential crew members like camera operators and sound department according to the EW.

"Those working inside the Green Zone receive COVID-19 tests three times a week, and the sets are fogged with an antiviral mist before each use. The chairs that the actors sit in between takes are surrounded by orange cones to remind people to remain socially distant. When there is more lag time during a day, the cast can retire to a special Green Zone 'living room' complete with couches, blankets, lamps, and plants," the article reads. "There are numerous sinks, and each time someone leaves or enters the Green Zone, he or she must wash hands, The casts associated with the safety protocols total roughly $9 million."