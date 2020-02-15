Jessica Biel Posts Sweet Snapshot of Her ‘Valentines,’ Justin Timberlake and Son Silas

Despite the recent turmoil going on between Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake, Biel celebrated Valentine’s Day with a touching family photo Friday on Instagram. The photo shows Timberlake holding their son, Silas, while the two are sharing a microphone. Given his young age, their son’s ears are protected with some heavy-duty headphones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

“My valentines,” Biel wrote in the caption. “Love you guys to the [moon].” Timberlake himself responded in the comments with “We love baaaaack!” The pop singer also posted his own throwback pic of him and Biel’s first Valentine’s Day together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the power couple were more than thrilled to see the two back in love-bird mode.

“I absolutely love that you guys are still solid,” wrote one follower, while another commented, “This family is my Valentine.” Still, a third joined in with “and I love you three to the moon and back.”

It was reported on Wednesday that Timberlake was going above and beyond to make amends with his wife after he was caught in a hand-holding scandal with Alisha Wainwright. The incident occurred one night while the actress and Timberlake were in New Orleans filming the upcoming film, Palmer. They were caught by paparazzi in a seemingly intimate moment back in November.

“He’s bending over backward to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that he was gifting his wife an abundance of “flowers, massages and weekend getaways.”

Timberlake had also issued a public apology to not only Biel, but his fans in an Instagram post on Dec. 4.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote at the time. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

He went on to write that he “drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

“I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”