Jessica Biel Spotted Hugging Friend Following Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Drama

In the days following a scandal involving her husband, Justin Timberlake and his co-star, Alisha Wainwright holding hands on the set of their upcoming movie Palmer in New Orleans last month, Jessica Biel is keeping busy and visiting friends amid the ongoing tension. In photos captured by InTouch Weekly, the mother-of-one kept it casual while visiting a friend in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) on Dec 14, 2019 at 10:59am PST

Wearing black leggings paired with a crisp, white T-shirt, a cream knit sweater and a plaid patterned long-sleeved button-down shirt hugging her waist, Biel wore her signature long, brown hair down and topped off the look with a pair of black sunglasses, complemented by white sneakers and a round purse. In the candid snaps, Biel is expressionless, while in another snapshot she is seen hugging the unnamed friend as they bid farewell after their meeting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the weeks since the scandal first broke, Biel’s husband, Timberlake has apologized by taking to social media and admitting that while he wasn’t keen on making it public, he revealed the rumors were “hurting” his loved ones. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake admitted in the Instagram post.

While much speculation has sprung around the details of their relationship with reports sourcing Biel would also allegedly visit the set, she is seemingly not letting any of that bother her. In the weeks following the hand-holding saga, the multitalented actress and producer is hard at work on her next project, a ’90s-set thriller titled Last Summer. With nostalgia of yesteryear being a big draw for TV audiences now, Biel is looking to capitalize on the genre with Freeform for the series, set across three summers in small town Texas.

Boasting an ensemble cast, the one-hour pilot is helmed by Biel in the executive producer role, alongside Bert V. Royal and Michelle Purple. The show, which recently kicked off production in Texas follows a teen who is abducted and a seemingly unrelated girl, who goes from being a “sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town.” Two years later, she goes on to become the most despised person in America. Last month, Biel took to Instagram to share the first behind-the-scenes snaps from the Texas set, singing the praises of her young cast who will star in the pilot.

Biel got her first taste of executive producing during her USA Network series, The Sinner, in which she received nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images