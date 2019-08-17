Jessica Biel ‘Forever Grateful’ to Work With Peter Fonda in First Film Role

Jessica Biel remembered Peter Fonda after his death. The actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to one of her co-stars on her first film acting role ever, after his family confirmed his passing at the age of 79 Friday after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

“I had the honor working with #PeterFonda on the first movie I ever made (as an angsty teenager with a nose ring),” Biel wrote in the caption of the 1997 film Ulee’s Gold.

“Ulee’s Gold was a huge opportunity and he believed in me. I’m forever grateful for him and the impact he had on me and my career,” she said alongside a photo of herself and the actor.

“I’m sure countless others can say the same. Rest in paradise,” Biel concluded on the post.

Fans took to the comments section of the touching post to share their condolences for the Hollywood legend.

“Wow I remember this movie [black heart emoji] talk about a throwback,” one user commented.

“Yes I met him To Great Man Amen I gave him some wewa honey before that movie was made Pray he gets to heaven Amen,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful picture. Rest In Peace Peter,” a third user commented.

Peter won a Golden Globe for best actor for his role as a widowed beekeeper in the film. Biel’s message comes as many Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to the actor after his death.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away,” a statement from Peter’s family read. [Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.”

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the Fonda family concluded. “In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Peter’s sister, Jane Fonda, released her own statement about the actor’s death, writing: “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”