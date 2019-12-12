Jessica Biel’s First Post Since Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Drama Stirs Spirited Fan Response

Jessica Biel has just shared her first Instagram post since the Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright drama made headlines, and it is stirring up responses from her more spirited fans. In the clip, Biel is seen posing for some photos with friends, and appears to be in an upbeat mood.

Her followers are showering the post with comments, with one person writing, “Welcome back Jess, you are strong,” while another fan chimed in, “Ok, seriously, Jessica Biel is crazy beautiful.”

The drama surrounding the three emerged last month when Timberlake and Wainwright were pictured holding hands and sitting close to one another while at a bar in New Orleans, where the pair have been filming a movie together.

Timberlake previously took to Instagram himself to address the controversy, writing, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting people I love.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star,” he added. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” Timberlake added. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

While the situation has certainly instigated a lot of speculation, PEOPLE has reported that a source familiar with the stars revealed to the outlet that Biel will “never break up her family” over the incident.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the insider told the outlet. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

At this time, Biel has not commented publicly on the incident.