Jessica Biel Clarifies Vaccinations Stance, But Fans Aren’t Sold

Jessica Biel is making it clear to her fans on where exactly she stands with it comes to the heated debate of vaccinations.

“I am not against vaccinations,” Biel wrote on social media. “I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was addressed after news broke that she and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lobbied against a California state pro-vaccine bill.

The actress explained that she went to Sacramento to discuss with California legislators about a proposed bill. She then addressed her “concern” with the SB277 regarding medical exemptions.

If the bill were to pass, it would reduce medical exemptions from vaccines that don’t have approval from state health officers.

“My dearest friend have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state,” she said. “That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against the bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jun 13, 2019 at 5:32am PDT

Even though adding a statement as an explanation, fans still seem torn on the topic.

I spoke to a legislative staffer who met with Jessica Biel and RFK Jr. The staffer says that Biel “said that her doctor recommended the regular vaccine schedule for her kid and she refused.” https://t.co/uM2s2JcnQQ — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) June 13, 2019

Sorry, @JessicaBiel may have the right to freedom of speech, but freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences due to exercising that right. If she’s going to advocate antivax views that endanger our children, she should expect pushback, especially as a celebrity. https://t.co/RRPXVEXY3A — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) June 13, 2019

“You don’t get to believe or disbelieve facts. Vaccinations are safe and effective. This is a scientific fact. It has nothing to do with belief,” one critic wrote. “Do you choose to believe in gravity?”

While it isn’t as clear where Biel stands on vaccinations today than it was yesterday, it is clear that the initial news did not sit well with the star. So this is either a true clarification or it is public relations. We’ll have to see where it goes from here.