Jessica Biel Is All Smiles in First Instagram Post Since Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Scandal

Weeks after Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright were spotted holding hands in New Orleans, Jessica Biel has returned to Instagram with her first social media post. Shared early Thursday morning, the actress posted a video, a paid partnership, promoting Gaiam, a yoga, fitness and wellness brand.

“When the team turns it ON for the [Gaiam] camera,” Biel captioned the post, in which she and a few others can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably missing, however, is Biel’s wedding ring.

Although the post was quickly flooded by fans complimenting Biel’s “stunning” looks, many more took the opportunity to flood the comments section with comments about the current drama surrounding her marriage. In late November, Timberlake, her husband of eight-years, had been photographed showcasing a little PDA with his Palmer co-star while enjoying a night out in the Big Easy, prompting concern over the state of their marriage.

“JT don’t deserve you queen,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t think a man that truly loves his wife would hold another woman’s hand no matter how drunk he was,” another commented.

“Welcome back Jess, you are strong,” a third commented.

A fourth person pointed out that Biel, in the video, was not wearing her wedding ring, though another fan was quick to squash any rumors before they could get started.

“This video is from September or before,” they pointed out. “If you scroll thru (sic) a few of her pics u can see her in the same outfit and look in a September post. Promoting the same thing. Before the recent news. So no need to infer she doesn’t have her ring on now because of that.”

Biel’s post comes several weeks after the drama was first sparked, and just a little more than a week after Timberlake officially broke his silence in a public apology shared to his Instagram account. In the post, Timberlake acknowledged that he had a “lapse in judgement,” explaining that he “drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

At this time, Biel has not publicly addressed the controversy.

Wainwright, in a statement released via her representative shortly after the scandal broke, claimed that there was “no validity” to speculation that anything had happened between herself and her co-star.