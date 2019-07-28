Jessica Alba’s Twitter Hacked, Racist and Homophobic Messages Shared to Account

Jessica Alba’s Twitter account was hacked overnight, and the results were not pretty. Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the Fantastic Four and L.A.’s Finest actress’ account was used by an unknown hacker to send a series of seemingly random racist, homophobic, ableist and strange messages.

Explicit content ahead; reader discretion is advised.

IM DEAD Who Hacked Jessica Alba Twitter 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/KvOXavzlH5 — Kenny 😈 (@K_nny18) July 28, 2019

Jessica Alba’s twitter being hacked is the most unexpectedly funny thing to happen in a while😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gcAoxvX2Xy — JAMΞS (@JimOfRassilon) July 28, 2019

In the messages captured by users who ere online at the time, the hacker said they “hate handicap f—s,” wished that “n—s would stop committing crimes,” claimed that “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong” and other offensive statements.

They also voiced support for YNW Melly, a hip-hop artist who has been accused of murder, and the Instagram account @dann. It is unclear if the Instagram user, who only goes by the name Daniel, is responsible for the hack.

poor Jessica Alba is sleeping and don’t even know her twitter is hacked 🙁 pic.twitter.com/I0qqzmZXIg — petty parker. (@reverseiris) July 28, 2019

“Jessica Alba twitter gets hacked” Jessics Alba: pic.twitter.com/t9zwCywzRW — ETHAN (@TheRealMusiji) July 28, 2019

Jessica Alba waking up to Twitter in the morning. pic.twitter.com/uaKiUL9AkI — A.Girl (@msblackGirlUSA) July 28, 2019

Twitter had a field day with the hack, with many hypothesizing that the 38-year-old actress was probably asleep during the whole ordeal. Her name even started trending because of the hack.

Some even went as far as sympathizing with Alba, but most just kicked back and enjoyed the bizarre stream of messages unfold.

jessica alba hacked finally some entertainment for sleepless twitter pic.twitter.com/XsepIi8iAp — skye (@high1ife) July 28, 2019

I saw Jessica Alba trending and was worried. Glad it was just her Twitter account getting hacked. pic.twitter.com/4ZzIig7Ket — Concerned citizen (@andrewschrade_r) July 28, 2019

When it’s 3 a.m & your insomniac ass is still awake and you see Jessica Alba is trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/4Xr5wYeoni — 🎀𝑀𝓊𝓃𝒶🎀 (@MunaNawabit1) July 28, 2019

Alba has not commented on the hack as of press time, but the offending messages have been scrubbed from her account, with the exception off a few odd retweets.

