See Jessi Combs’ Heartbreaking Final Photo Before Being Killed in Crash Trying to Break Her Own Land-Speed Record

Former Mythbusters star Jessi Combs was killed in a crash trying to break her own land-speed record. Now her final photo before the accident has been revealed and it is heartbreaking. In the image shared to Twitter, Combs is holding her hands together in a prayer-like manner, and gesturing in a grateful manner toward what is presumed to be a crowd of fans.

I just want to thank all of you for your support and loyalty. That’s all. Have a nice day 🙂 .

.

Photo by @nathaliek during @wildgypsytour while introducing @realdealrevolution https://t.co/O4Qjlf97MC pic.twitter.com/aMKyoi7ar8 — Jessi Combs (@TheJessiCombs) August 25, 2019

Many of her Twitter followers have since commented on the post, expressing their condolences and sympathies to the tragic news.

“RIP Jessi. Beautiful woman, role model, queen of Speed. Died doing what she loved. You will be missed!” one fan added.

“Godspeed fair lady. You were an inspiration to my girls you will be missed dearly,” another.

“Rest In Peace, May your family and friends find comfort The this sad time.”

In addition to being a TV personality who appeared on shows such as Combs All Girls Garage, Xtreme 4×4, Overhaulin’, Truck U, and Two Guys Garage, Combs was an automotive legend.

Combs earned the title of “fastest woman on four wheels” in 2013, after setting a record speed of 398 miles per hour in the jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. She was attempting to beat this record when she died.

One of Combs’ team members, Terry Madden, took to Instagram to share a post about his late friend and honor her memory.

“So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said,” Madden’s statement began. “I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman [Jessi Combs] she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry L. Madden (@terry_madden) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:51am PDT

“Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her,” he continued “I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.”

“Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that,” the statement concluded.