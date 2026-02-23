‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Diagnosed With Cancer

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is giving her fans a warning about early cancer detection. The mother of three recently revealed that upon a routing screening, she caught her cervical cancer early enough for intervention.

Snooki, 38, admits the news threw a wrench in her plans for the new year. However, she’s ready for what she’s up against.

On Friday, Feb. 20, she posted a TikTok video sharing a health update after getting the results of her recent cone biopsy. “It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” she said with a big sigh. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” In the video, she wears a leopard print fur coat, black graphic t-shirt, glasses, and eventually a black hat while in the car.

She says she keeps up with her appointments due to her abnormal results in recent years, urging her followers to do the same. “I’m 38 years old and I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me,” she said. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1 and it’s curable.”

“So get your appointments done, bitches! I’m telling you!” she continued. “Once you go to stage 2, then you have to do chemo… nobody wants to do that! It’s scary. So get your appointments done.”

She will now see other specialists to ensure the cancer has not spread to other parts of her body. “After that, I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy,” she shared, adding that her doctor said the alternative was chemotherapy and radiation. “Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I’ll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out. It all depends on the PET scan.”