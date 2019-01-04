‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Latest Video Draws Concern Among Fans

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted a new video to her Instagram page and it is drawing concerns among some fans.

In the clip — which is a paid partnership ad with thequickflick — Farley is seen delivering a make-up tutorial.

Fans have since pointed out that they noticed her slurring her words and behaving as if she is under the influence of alcohol over the course of the clip.

“This girl is slurring her words. She’s definitely on something,” one fan commented on the clip.

“Why the hell does [she] always look high as hell?” someone else asked, while another person wrote, “High as f—.”

Not everyone presumed Farley was drunk or high in the clip, though, as an overwhelming number of her fans have defended her.

“Absolutely adore this hairstyle on you. It’s such a striking difference from your natural look, and it suits you beautifully. You and your son are in my prayers. Some people don’t realize that celebrities need them as much as everyone else. Much love,” one supportive follower said.

“If she’s high or drunk and can still pull off that eyeliner like that I’m definitely gonna buy it,” another joked. “Haters keep hatin!”

“Jenny I want to tell you what good and carrying mother you are to your kids, you are hard working , beautiful and smart! It’s not easy to raise 2 small kids and work and deal with everyday problems! So coming from all hard working mothers keep up the good work,” one other fan wrote.

Some of her fans and followers paid no attention to her behavior at all, choosing to focus on her style and looks instead.

“So I’m in LOVE with the blonde hair !! I actually think it looks so much better than the dark .. the dark looked good too but blondes definitely have more fun [laughing out loud],” one user gushed.

At this time, Farley does not appear to have addressed the allegations that she was under the influence while filming the new clip.

Photo credit: Instagram / JWoww