See ‘Jersey Shore’ Personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in What Every Maternity Photo Should Look Like

Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend commissioned pregnancy photos before their daughter was born, and one in particular has fans cracking up.

Just two short days after Jen Harley gave birth to her and Ortiz-Magro’s baby girl, their pregnancy photoshoot flashed across the screen on the inaugural episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The revival show began with a montage showing what the cast has been up to since their iconic show went off the air, including the now-viral picture of Ronnie’s head on Harley’s pregnant body.

“God bless the Jersey Shore producers for including some of the final images, as we got to see the one pictured above,” wrote a reporter for Joe, joking: “It appears that the photographer was a 17-year-old meme fanatic who has never used a camera before.”

She later tweeted the same picture, adding a more urgent caption.

“RONNIE FROM JERSEY SHORE DID A MATERNITY PHOTO SHOOT WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND AND THIS IS ONE OF THE PHOTOGRAPHS THAT THEY PAID REAL MONEY FOR,” she wrote.

The photo shows the light-hearted side of Ortiz-Magro, as he leans in from the doorway with a wry smile, making it appear that his head is attached to Harley’s pregnant body.

This is a far cry from the Ortiz Magro who spent his young adulthood on screen. He has been extremely serious at times during his life on reality TV. Throughout the show’s original run, Ortiz-Magro was perhaps best known for his tumultuous, on-again off-again relationship with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Giancola was the only original cast member not to return for the reboot, stating plainly that she didn’t want to spend that much time around Ronnie. Ortiz-Magro, for his part, deflected that blame for her absence.

“We started this all together and I would have loved to have finished it together because now everyone thinks it’s because of me she didn’t come back, but it’s because she has a boyfriend,” he told Us Weekly, adding that it’s “their decision.”

Ortiz-Magro himself is more focused on his first foray into fatherhood. After filming the reality show’s comeback season in Miami, he’s home with his newborn and his girlfriend. His castmates had plenty of advice for him during a premiere party for the show, according to Us Weekly.

“Ronnie is very good with kids, but the fact that his life is changing … b—, buckle up! It’s going to be a tough ride,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said.

“He was so good when [my 5-year-old son] Lorenzo was born,” she went on.

“This is going to be a rollercoaster ride like you’ve never seen before, especially with a daughter,” added Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “My daughter drops F-bombs!”

“I think he will be a great dad,” said 30-year-old Vinny Guadagnino. “He has a big heart. His heart and his conscience will always make him a good dad.”