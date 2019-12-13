‘Jersey Shore’: Jen Harley Shares Heartwarming Video With Daughter Ariana Amid Ronnie Ortiz Magro Drama

Drama with the ex can’t ruin a nice, quiet family moment. Jen Harley shared a delightful video with her and her daughter, which was noticed by InTouch Weekly. The Instagram story showed Harley and Ariana having a cozy day inside watching TV. Her daughter was also wearing a couple of diamond rings that (presumably) belong to her mom’, which prompted Harley to write the lighthearted caption, “who does she think she is?”

Harley’s post comes just days after she appeared to be throwing shade at her ex, former Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. In the post, Harley posted a quote that read: “A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them. “Nothing but Peace baby,” Harley added in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This all stems from allegations that Ortiz-Magro had assaulted Harley during the production of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which ended with him being charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. After pleading not guilty, he was ordered to stay 150 yards away from Harley and their kids.

Harley made a more recent accusation back in November that Ortiz-Magro had cheated on her with one of her friends. In the Instagram video, she began by telling her ex “you cheated, you lied, you f—ed up,” and went from there.

“I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m used to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

Ortiz-Magro later responded — again on Instagram — with a photo of Ariana. “No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side,” the caption read.

While the former reality star has reportedly been working towards being able to see his daughter again, Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesman Rob Wilcox, a spokesman didn’t seem all that optimistic about his chances, saying: “once, and if, the defendant is convicted, a more long-lasting one will be issued.”