‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Have Thoughts About Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s New 24-Year-Old Boyfriend

Jenni “JWoww” Farley recently debuted a new 24-year-old boyfriend, and Jersey Shore fans have thoughts about it.

The mother-of-two — who is in the process of divorcing her estranged husband Roger Matthews — has not revealed much about her current flame, but did reveal that his nickname is “Twenty-four is 24.”

Fans of the reality TV star have been commenting on the news, with some happy for her and others expressing clear disapproval.

Did she forget one thing? She is still a married women. Does anyone have any respect to what marriage stands for. It’s like we jump from one relationship to another. Really — girl next door (@nailchick523) April 25, 2019

“Let’s get ready to rumbleeeeee!!!” one fan joked in a tweet.

“Good for her, She lost her sparkle with Roger, getting old before her time and we’ve come to know why! The WoWW has resurfaced, love and live,” someone else said.

LOL I love this! It’s like, declaring you’re with a new man isn’t enough! But saying that he’s younger, it tends to upset the right type of ppl! Yas girl yass! — Alexia Aldebol (@AldebolAlexia) April 25, 2019

Notably, Matthews has publicly stated that he is aware of Farley dating a new man, and added that he is fine with it.

“We have a very friendly relationship, and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy. Wish her nothing but positive things,” he told Page Six.

Farley and Matthews have only recently begun to work on having a cooperative parenting relationship, as Farley previously accused Matthews of abuse.

“I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them,” Farley wrote in an online post.

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie…,” she added. “I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” Farley went on to say. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” the Jersey Shore cast member continued. “How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews has denied the allegations. The two appear to be peacefully co-parenting their two children at this time.