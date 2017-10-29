‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Ties the Knot

Jersey Shore personality Deena Cortese and her longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner tied the knot this weekend.

With an engagement first announced last year during their trip to Mexico, the two tied the knot Saturday afternoon at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.

According to PEOPLE, the ceremony took place outside among the vineyards, with guests from the MTV reality series, including her former castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

@deenanicolemtv Wedding !! 🕺🎉 @djpaulyd @vinnyguadagnino @snooki A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Earlier Saturday, Cortese took to Instagram to share how she was so excited for the big day, writing, “Today I Marry the man of my dreams! [Six] yrs ago I met the love of my life. I love you Christopher I can’t wait to marry you today!!!!”

Today’s the dayyyyyy!!!!! Today I Marry the man of my dreams! 6 yrs ago I met the love of my life ..❤️ I love you Christopher I can’t wait to marry you today!!!! #justacoupleofbucks A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

DelVecchio, Farley, Giancola, Guadagnino and Polizzi surprised Cortese early last month by helping her kick off a bachelorette party weekend with dinner at Martorano’s in Atlantic City.

Last month, Cortese, 30, wrote on Instagram how much she “loves” her friends, who threw her a bachelorette weekend in New Orleans this past August, which included partying in the French Quarter and a drag brunch.

Such an amazing surprise ❤️ #blessed #family @cafemartorano @harrahsresort #justacoupleofbucks A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!