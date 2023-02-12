Jerrod Carmichael Lands Big New Gig in Wake of Golden Globes

On the heels of his Golden Globe Award hosting gig, Jerrod Carmichael is set to star in a comedy documentary series for HBO. Currently untitled, the show will focus on Carmichael's personal life, his relationships with friends, family, and strangers amid his "quest for love, sex, and connection," per a logline, as Entertainment Weekly reports. He is the executive-produce the project.

Carmichael has been in the news a lot as of late. Aside from his viral Golden Globes monologues, his 2022 HBO comedy special Rothaniel detailed his journey with accepting his sexuality as a gay man and coming out to those closest to him. It marked his coming out to the world. The special won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. Since then, he's been open about being gay has impacted his once-close relationship with his mother, who is a devout Christian. "Me and my mom have a God-sized wall between us. You know, that's the impossible thing to navigate," he said while speaking with Howard Stern.

Carmichael notes that he's also struggling with the faith that he grew up on, but is hopeful things will get better. In the meantime, he's opted to give his mother space. "She didn't account for a gay son. She doesn't really know what to do with it," he added. "I can feel her being lost. I want to work with her but talking to her and not acknowledging that part of myself causes a reverberating effect of self-hate that I can't afford right now. So, I added distance. I think it's important."

The comedian also had an NBC television series, The Carmichael Show, that aired from 2015-107. The show starred him alongside Loretta Devine, David Alan Grier, Lil Rel Howry, and Tiffany Haddish. The show was canceled after three seasons with Carmichael option to focus on other projects.