Jeremy Renner Speaks out on Injury With Battered Hospital Photo

Jeremy Renner finally got a chance to break his silence on his injuries sustained from a recent snowplow accident. Dropping a post on Instagram, the Avengers actor shared a battered photo from his hospital bed, which revealed some scrapes on his face. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the post caption. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Renner's first post since his accident has garnered a number of replied from Renner's peers, fans, and friends. His fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt wrote, "Continued prayers your way brutha." Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer added, "Jeremy praying for you bro! God bless and take your time to heal properly. Bless up." DJ Steve Aoki exclaimed, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u." Finally, NFL-star-turned-actor Vernon Davis wrote, "J love you bro and still praying for you."

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner is an actor and singer who is most familiar for his portrayal of Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also had notable roles in multiple film from the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as critically acclaimed movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town, and Wind River. More recently, he appears in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, which begins its second season in January.