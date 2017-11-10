Jeremy Piven Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual assault by three women, allegations the actor is vehemently denying.

On Thursday, the actor issued a lengthy statement on Twitter in response to the claims, saying that he would “never” force himself on a woman. He called the claims “absolutely false and completely fabricated,” offering to take a polygraph test to “support” his innocence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Advertising Executive Alleges Jeremy Piven Assaulted Her

“What I am not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women,” he continued. “As a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger and false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard.”

Piven was accused of sexual assault by reality TV star and Playboy Playmate Ariane Bellamar on Oct. 30, with Bellamar tweeting that Piven groped her on the set of Entourage

After Bellmar’s accusations, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman accused Piven on Instagram.

“I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember,” she wrote, via People. “I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

A third woman, advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby, told People that Piven “jumped on top” of her during a meeting at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City in 2003.

More: CBS Looking Into Jeremy Piven Sexual Assault Allegations

“I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground,” she said, adding that Piven exposed himself to her and rubbed against her body until he climaxed.

In his statement, Piven condemned the media for printing allegations “as facts.”

“I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment,” he concluded. “Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level. I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com