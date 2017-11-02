‘Longmire’ Actress Accuses Jeremy Piven of ‘Predatory Behavior’

A day after Entourage actor Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual assault by Ariane Bellamar, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman is defending Bellamar’s accusations and alleging Piven of another count of sexual misconduct.

“Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power,” Freeman wrote to Piven in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, claiming an unwanted interaction of a sexual nature with the actor in the past.

Piven has vehemently denied Bellamar’s claims, but Freeman came her her defense via social media.

“Do you feel powerful?” Freeman wrote of the actor. “With your lawyers and your networks and your die-hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

“You will deny [Bellamar’s accusations] because, sadly, she’s deniable,” Freeman wrote. “The backlash this woman received was horrendous. And whether or not her accusations are true, the TRUTH is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power.”

CBS, the broadcaster of Piven’s current show, Wisdom of the Crowd, said Tuesday in a statement that they are “looking into the matter.” HBO said on Tuesday that “today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven.”

Since 2012, Freeman has played Cady Longmire on the A&E-originating Western crime drama that is now on Netflix.

Freeman’s accusation comes at a time when many are coming forward against powerful men in Hollywood and opening up about sexual harassment and assault.