‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Alex Trebek’s Latest Health Update, Hosting Plans

Jeopardy! fans are standing behind host Alex Trebek after his promise to return for the game show’s 36th season despite his cancer battle.

The beloved TV host released a video update to commemorate the end of filming for the game show’s 35th season in which he revealed he is doing good amid his cancer battle, and promising to be back for more filming in the fall.

“Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you. Of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well,” he said in the clip.

“I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we – by we, the staff – is already working on our next season. So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” Trebek added.

Fans of the beloved game show took to Twitter to share well wishes for Trebek, hoping the time off will give him the strength to overcome his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“Kick cancer right in its Daily Doubles, Alex!!!!,” one Twitter user wrote, responding to Trebek’s message.

Another fan seemed to become distressed by the caption of the video social media, simply titled: “That’s a wrap!” and believing it meant bad news.

“Scary headline, but Alex looks healthy and sounds strong,” the user responded.

Another fan complained, thinking the caption made it seem as a sad announcement: “Don’t do that man. Change the caption or something. I thought y’all were announcing he died man. Don’t do that!”

“Take care of yourself over the summer, Alex. We are all thinking of you,” another user wrote.

Trebek first announced his diagnosis in early March, breaking the news of his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in another video message.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said at the time. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

The television personality has not let his diagnosis bring him down, with many fans sending him messages of support as he embarks on summer hiatus.

“Keep fighting that good fight, Alex Trebek. See you in September for Season 36,” One Twitter user sent.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.