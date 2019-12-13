‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Happy to See Host Alex Trebek in Good Spirits in New Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is cracking jokes and spreading smiles in new behind-the-scenes footage that is delighting his fans. On Thursday, the long-running game show shared a clip to its Instagram page showing a behind-the-scenes look of a commercial that Trebek, who is currently battling cancer, filmed for an app called Drivetime, which features voice-driven games, including Jeopardy! to play while driving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy) on Dec 12, 2019 at 6:00am PST

Appearing as a backseat driver, Trebek makes the entire crew break out into laughter with his jokes and puns, at one time yelling, “All right, watch out for that pedestrian!” and stating, “I keep ad-libbing and I forget what I’m saying.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video also shows Trebek hilariously acting out a road rage scene, with another moment showing the longtime game show host’s face appearing over his mouth to block out his cursing.

In the full-length video, shared on the app’s Instagram account, Trebek can be heard asking viewers, “Would you like to have me, Alex Trebek, with you in your car everywhere you go?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drivetime (@drivetime.fm) on Dec 9, 2019 at 7:09pm PST

Coming just nine months after Trebek first revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis and not long after he announced that the he would be undergoing further treatment, fans couldn’t help but comment on how happy the 79-year-old appears in the clips.

“The more I see what how funny, approachable, and just genuinely NICE you are, Alex Trebek, the more I can’t help but love you — but not in a weird way!” one fan wrote. “I hope you’ll be having fun for a long time — you’re in my prayers!”

“This is the most wholesome thing ever,” a second person commented.

“Love you on Jeopardy! no one could ever take your place so you need to get better soon,” another fan added. “Your the kindness and most respectful person that I have seen on tv.”

“Love you Alex and so funny!” wrote a fourth. “I’d watch Alex in anything and my prayers are with you. Stay strong!”

Despite his cancer diagnosis, Trebek has vowed to continue hosting Jeopardy! until he is no longer able to, noting that his treatments are beginning to affect his hosting abilities. Trebek has been hosting the game show for 35 years, taking over from host Art Fleming in 1984, and is currently signed on to host the Jeopardy! through 2022.