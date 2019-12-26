‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Ecstatic to See Alex Trebek Looking Healthy at Christmas NBA Game

Jeopardy! fans were beside themselves to see Alex Trebek, who has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game on Christmas night. Cameras showed celebrities like Trebek and Kevin Hart attending the game after coming back from a commercial, with fans quickly taking to Twitter to react to seeing the longtime game show host.

Many commented on Trebek’s physical appearance, saying he looked healthy, with others just happy to see Trebek enjoying himself at the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Good to see Alex Trebek courtside,” one Twitter user wrote with two heart emojis.

Alex Trebek at the game and he looks good y’all!! Warms my heart — ROS is not Canon (@HumbleTeej) December 26, 2019

Alex Trebek at the Laker game. Cancer patient and all. Still hosting Jeopardy. Still going to Laker games. Amazing man. Hoping for a long, healthy remainder of life for him. 😔 — JACK IS ALT-RIGHT 🏁 ☠️7-8 🇳🇬♠ (@ItachiACE562) December 26, 2019

“Seeing Alex Trebek just made me soooo happy! #NBAChristmasDay,” another wrote.

“ALEX TREBEK IS AT THE GAME!!!!” someone else said.

“Alex Trebek looking healthy courtside,” someone else said with a smiling emoji.

“Alex Trebek looks soo good!” another wrote.

“The fact that Alex trebek and Kevin hart are on the frontlines of this lakers game is a Christmas gift and it makes me laugh,” someone else wrote.

Trebek fans have been sending warm holiday wishes to the 79-year-old after he was spotted on model Paris Dylan’s Instagram account while the two of them attended a holiday party. Dylan, who attended the event with boyfriend Don McLean, opened up about the honor of meeting Trebek — and fans filed into the comments section of her post to send positivity Trebek’s way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌻Paris (@parisdylan550) on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:53pm PST

“Alex Trebek is such an amazing man! It was an honor getting to meet him,” Dylan captioned the photo of the two of them.

“Biggest fan of u Alex ur amazing person and intelligent man and love ur game show also,” one user wrote. “I’ve lost my grandma to cancer stage 4. But ur a fighter I believe in u.”

“I love and pray for Alex every single day,” someone else wrote.

“He seems like such a good person. so cool,” another user said.

Trebek last gave fans a thorough health update in September in an interview with Good Morning America, when he revealed he’d have to undergo a second batch of chemotherapy treatments.

“In terms of getting my strength back, that hasn’t happened, unfortunately,” he told the ABC morning show. “I was doing so well, and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer, so we were all very optimistic. And they said good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start immunotherapy.

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky high — much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed, so the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again.”

He added, “Occasionally it will cause excruciating pain in my lower back. Other times it’s fatigue, other times it’s nausea. It varies. Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one.”

He has stayed on as the host of Jeopardy! — an encouraging sign for fans — but said that he has to take breaks at times.

“I talk to the producers about this all the time now. I say, ‘Look, I’m slurring my words. My tongue doesn’t work as much, as well as it used to. The chemo has caused sores inside my mouth. It makes it difficult for me to speak and enunciate properly,” he said on the Canadian news program W5 back in October. “They say, ‘Well, we don’t notice.’ I notice those things. And I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience who notice also.”

“I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life,” he told W5 at the time. “If it happens, why should I be afraid of that?”