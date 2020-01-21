Jennifer Lopez Wore $9 Million in Diamonds for SAG Awards

Jennifer Lopez’s time on the 2020 awards season red carpet is limited, especially after she was snubbed by the Oscars, so she went all out during Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The singer wore $9 million worth of diamonds to the show, where she was up for her supporting role in Hustlers. Lopez took a quick break from preparing for Super Bowl LIV, where she will perform during the halftime show with Shakira.

Lopez was at the SAG Awards in a stunning black ballgown, and posed for pictures with her fiance, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. However, all eyes were on her astonishing jewelry, which included a Cascading Diamond Drop Necklace with 73.55 carats, reports E! News. She also wore a Secret Cluster Diamond Bracelet (35.42 carats) and a pear-shaped diamond bracelet (59.97 carats) and 14-carat drop earrings. All pieces were by Harry Winston.

The “Dance Again” singer’s one-color look at the SAG Awards was very different from her more adventurous outfit at the 2020 Golden Globes earlier this month. She wore a Valentino ballgown with a billowing white hem and a huge bow with shades of gold and green.

Lopez was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Hustlers, but lost out to Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern. The other nominees were Bombshell co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman and Jojo Rabbit‘s Scarlett Johansson.

While Robbie, Johansson, Dern and Little Women‘s Florence Pugh were all nominated for Oscars as well last week, Lopez was surprisingly snubbed. Richard Jewell star Kathy Bates took the slot Lopez was expected to take.

Lopez’s snub was such a surprise that she was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood issue, which usually spotlights Oscar nominees. Fellow snubbed stars Eddie Murphy and Awkwafina were also on the cover.

In her Vanity Fair interview, Lopez said Hustlers quickly became a movie she wanted to make after she read the script.

“My producing partner had read it. She said, ‘There’s a really interesting role in it for you. It’s about strippers from New York,’ and I go, ‘Okay..,” Lopez recalled. “We set up a meeting [with director and screenwriter Lorene Scafaria], and we had similar ideas to what the movie could be, what it was saying about gender roles, friendship, and inequality. We had similar ideas of what these underground, dangerous, sexy worlds should be, and it was obvious that she was going to make the movie that I saw in my head.”

Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 2. The game, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, airs live on Fox.

Photo credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images